HC Wainwright Comments on Cara Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.09) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.14). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CARA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CARA opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $12.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.