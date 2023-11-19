HC Wainwright Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.48). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SAB Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of SAB Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 664.68% and a negative return on equity of 120.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SAB Biotherapeutics by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 30,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SAB Biotherapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 38,179 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SAB Biotherapeutics by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 192,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 42,253 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

