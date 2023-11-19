Guess? (NYSE:GES) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

GES has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Guess? from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Get Guess? alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Guess?

Guess? Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of GES stock opened at $23.91 on Thursday. Guess? has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. Guess? had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $664.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Guess? will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Insider Activity at Guess?

In related news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $158,814.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,173 shares in the company, valued at $441,554.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 266.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 732.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.