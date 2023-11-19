Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.84 (LON:GRID)

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Stock Performance

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 100.10 ($1.23) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 125.20. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a one year low of GBX 76.60 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 175 ($2.15). The stock has a market cap of £574.01 million, a PE ratio of 1,430.00 and a beta of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gresham House Energy Storage Fund

In other Gresham House Energy Storage Fund news, insider John Leggate purchased 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £4,987.50 ($6,124.89). In other news, insider John Leggate acquired 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £4,987.50 ($6,124.89). Also, insider Duncan Neale acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £1,187.50 ($1,458.31). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,616 shares of company stock worth $1,549,412. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gresham House Energy Storage Fund

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

