GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Roth Mkm

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Roth Mkm from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GP

GreenPower Motor Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 3.80. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $6.05.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 55.24% and a negative net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GreenPower Motor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 293.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 84.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 112.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.