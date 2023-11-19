Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $278.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.07. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

