Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Great Ajax stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $125.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.88. Great Ajax has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $9.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is -31.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Great Ajax by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Great Ajax by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Great Ajax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Great Ajax by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

