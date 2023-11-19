Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.40) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) – Barrington Research lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Gray Television in a report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.65). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gray Television’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GTN. StockNews.com began coverage on Gray Television in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gray Television from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $8.05 on Friday. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $768.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). Gray Television had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 818.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Gray Television by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 286,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,231 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

