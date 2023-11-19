Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 20th. Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

