Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $91.75 million for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 17.49%.

Gogoro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GGR opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $656.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gogoro has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98.

Get Gogoro alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogoro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Gogoro by 107.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gogoro during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Gogoro during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Gogoro during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gogoro during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Gogoro Company Profile

Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.