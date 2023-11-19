GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) COO Sells $1,904,850.00 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) COO Roger Chen sold 21,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,904,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,554,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, November 3rd, Roger Chen sold 32,711 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $2,682,956.22.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $365,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Roger Chen sold 6,125 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $459,436.25.

On Monday, October 2nd, Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $371,550.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $834,931.25.

GDDY opened at $92.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.66. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $93.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.09.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

