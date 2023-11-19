Globant (NYSE:GLOB) vs. Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) Financial Contrast

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) and Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.5% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Globant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Globant alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Globant and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant 7.74% 11.40% 8.35% Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A -20.12% -6.44%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant $1.92 billion 4.51 $148.89 million $3.44 59.53 Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A $4.83 million N/A N/A

This table compares Globant and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Globant and Adit EdTech Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant 0 1 10 0 2.91 Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Globant currently has a consensus target price of $218.38, indicating a potential upside of 6.64%. Given Globant’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Globant is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Globant has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globant beats Adit EdTech Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globant

(Get Free Report)

Globant S.A. operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools. It also provides cloud transformation advice, building cloud environment, moving workloads to the cloud, cloud support and operation, chaos engineering, and site reliability engineering services; and data strategies, insights, data platforms, MLOps, and data as a product services. In addition, the company offers agile delivery, blockchain, business and cultural hacking, conversational interface, cybersecurity, design, digital sales and marketing, enterprise applications, internet of thing, metaverse, process optimization, quality engineering, salesforce, learning, UI engineering, and sustainable business solutions. Further, it provides digital experience platforms; product strategy, management, and delivery services; and strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable solutions. Additionally, operates Augoor, MagnifAI, StarMeUp, WaaSabi, Walmeric, GeneXus, Navigate, BeHealthy, and FluentLab platforms. It offers its services to enterprises in various industries, including media and entertainment, professional, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, consumer, retail and manufacturing, health care, and others. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.