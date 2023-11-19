Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Down 4.1%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.88. 2,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 35,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Global Blue Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Global Blue Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $951.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.85 million for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 0.40%.

Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global Blue Group by 53.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Global Blue Group by 37.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

Further Reading

