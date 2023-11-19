Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 121.2% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 76.5% in the second quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 22,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.2 %

GILD stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.28. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

