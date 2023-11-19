Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $27,000 Investment in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOCS. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Doximity during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Doximity by 50,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Doximity during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $113.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Doximity from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim cut Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

