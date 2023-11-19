Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Invests $27,000 in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $337,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $230,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $994,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $221,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FBIN opened at $67.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.67.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Further Reading

