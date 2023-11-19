Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 482,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $168,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Gartner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Gartner by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Gartner by 1.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,920.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,415 shares of company stock valued at $35,288,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gartner

Gartner Stock Performance

Gartner stock opened at $417.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.24. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $425.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $360.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.