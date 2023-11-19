GAP (NYSE:GPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. GAP had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

GAP Stock Up 30.6 %

GPS opened at $17.85 on Friday. GAP has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28.

GAP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 206.90%.

In related news, CFO Katrina O'connell sold 24,509 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $253,913.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 8,712 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $121,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at $164,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,768 shares of company stock valued at $382,237. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in GAP by 54.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 189,872 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GAP by 470.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in GAP in the first quarter valued at about $915,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded GAP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of GAP from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

