Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galapagos presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.05.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $37.51 on Thursday. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $48.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 50.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 44.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 147.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 735.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

