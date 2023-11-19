FY2023 EPS Estimates for Terran Orbital Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:LLAP)

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) – B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Terran Orbital in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.91). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terran Orbital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Terran Orbital’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

LLAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Terran Orbital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Terran Orbital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.73.

NYSE:LLAP opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.13. Terran Orbital has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Terran Orbital in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Terran Orbital in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

