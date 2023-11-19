FY2023 EPS Estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Decreased by Analyst

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.96) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.64). The consensus estimate for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.78) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $18.12 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SYRS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

SYRS stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 240,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 75,315 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 286.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 33,031 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $975,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

