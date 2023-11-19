FY2023 EPS Estimates for Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Decreased by Northland Capmk

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stryve Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 15th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.67). The consensus estimate for Stryve Foods’ current full-year earnings is ($1.67) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Stryve Foods’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of SNAX opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Stryve Foods has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $7.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Boever bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,902.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 33,410 shares of company stock worth $125,837 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryve Foods by 252.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryve Foods by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,321,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 276,000 shares in the last quarter.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products.

