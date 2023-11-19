FY2023 EPS Estimates for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.30) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.42). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STOK. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of STOK stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $188.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,279,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,315,000 after buying an additional 2,531,065 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $6,738,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,011,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 90.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,115,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,503 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 121.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 521,661 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

