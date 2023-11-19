FY2023 EPS Estimates for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Boosted by Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Shoals Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Shoals Technologies Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.07.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,146,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,043 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,743,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,571,000 after purchasing an additional 222,249 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,184 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,368,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after buying an additional 1,402,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 160.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,942,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,343 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.