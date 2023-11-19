FY2023 EPS Estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Lowered by Desjardins (TSE:INO)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst A. Leon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Desjardins also issued estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
