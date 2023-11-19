FY2023 EPS Estimates for Gamida Cell Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gamida Cell in a report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.77). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gamida Cell’s current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GMDA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Gamida Cell Trading Down 4.0 %

Gamida Cell stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.14, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.59. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gamida Cell

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 431.1% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 7,965,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465,865 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 764,985 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth approximately $886,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth approximately $764,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

