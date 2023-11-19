FY2023 EPS Estimates for FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:NOTE)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FiscalNote in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.68). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for FiscalNote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for FiscalNote’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered FiscalNote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NOTE stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.49. FiscalNote has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In related news, insider Tim Hwang sold 46,247 shares of FiscalNote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $97,118.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,034,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,621 shares of company stock worth $405,351. 50.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in FiscalNote during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FiscalNote during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FiscalNote during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FiscalNote during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

