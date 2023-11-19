FY2023 EPS Estimates for Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.27). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atossa Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Atossa Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.22. Atossa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

