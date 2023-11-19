FY2023 EPS Estimates for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Lowered by Analyst

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akero Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.66) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.43). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.76) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Akero Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.52) EPS.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01).

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 29.78 and a current ratio of 20.25. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $870.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of -0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $83,375,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,940,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 5,491.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,874 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,797,000 after buying an additional 1,007,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after buying an additional 885,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,244,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,027,583.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,244,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,583.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $240,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,700.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,728 shares of company stock worth $3,170,419 in the last 90 days. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

