FY2023 EPS Estimates for Abeona Therapeutics Inc Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.04) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.08). The consensus estimate for Abeona Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.08) per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ABEO. StockNews.com downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $4.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $5.40.

In related news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $81,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,445.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 43.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

