FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Issued By National Bank Financial

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $7.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.55. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $8.38 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins set a C$133.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$174.00 to C$170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$141.93.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$121.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$116.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$117.68. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$110.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.25. The firm has a market cap of C$38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

