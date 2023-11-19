FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Imunon, Inc. Issued By Brookline Capital Management (NASDAQ:IMNN)

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Imunon in a report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.25) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.53). The consensus estimate for Imunon’s current full-year earnings is ($2.65) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Imunon’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Imunon in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Imunon Stock Up 2.0 %

IMNN stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Imunon has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18.

Institutional Trading of Imunon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMNN. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imunon in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imunon in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imunon in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Imunon Company Profile

Imunon, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The Company's lead clinical programs comprise IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development; and ThermoDox for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

