FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Auto Prop Reit Issued By Raymond James (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

