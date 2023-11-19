FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,815 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 3,673.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS FJUN opened at $42.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $500.37 million, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.83.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.