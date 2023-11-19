FS Credit Opportunities (FSCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 20th.
FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance
Shares of FSCO opened at $5.68 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43.
FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.
About FS Credit Opportunities
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
