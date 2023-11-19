FS Credit Opportunities (FSCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 20th.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of FSCO opened at $5.68 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FS Credit Opportunities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCO. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

