Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 212.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 199,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 50,056 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 14.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FYBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

FYBR stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $30.83.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Communications Parent

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $2,839,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,912,895 shares in the company, valued at $736,621,102.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 774,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,118,485 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Stories

