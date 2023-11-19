Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.93.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average is $32.13. FOX has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $37.26.

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 871.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after buying an additional 2,783,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,385,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in FOX by 67.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,640,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,993,000 after buying an additional 2,279,923 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 11,612.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,903,000 after buying an additional 1,918,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 288.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,375,000 after buying an additional 1,405,914 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

