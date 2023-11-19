Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FOR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 2,293.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 385,182 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,460,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,187,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,257,000 after buying an additional 141,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
