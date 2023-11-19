Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYV. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,585,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,689,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,328,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE LYV opened at $89.60 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $101.74. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

