Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $150.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.62.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FI

Fiserv Trading Down 0.6 %

FI opened at $124.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $97.25 and a 1-year high of $130.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $757,147.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,987,132.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,933 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.