First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765,389 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $145,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 220 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Up 0.3 %

First Solar stock opened at $155.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,585 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,491 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First Solar

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.