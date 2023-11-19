First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Director Ellen R. Alemany Sells 2,000 Shares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

FCNCA opened at $1,460.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,370.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,333.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $505.84 and a twelve month high of $1,512.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 171.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 0.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $158,509,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,016,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCNCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,625.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Citizens BancShares

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.