Financial Review: Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) and HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) and HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innovative Solutions and Support and HashiCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Solutions and Support $27.74 million 4.72 $5.52 million $0.29 25.90 HashiCorp $542.36 million 7.42 -$274.30 million ($1.26) -16.47

Innovative Solutions and Support has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HashiCorp. HashiCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovative Solutions and Support, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Solutions and Support 0 0 1 0 3.00 HashiCorp 0 5 11 0 2.69

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Innovative Solutions and Support and HashiCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Innovative Solutions and Support presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.47%. HashiCorp has a consensus target price of $34.40, indicating a potential upside of 65.78%. Given HashiCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HashiCorp is more favorable than Innovative Solutions and Support.

Volatility & Risk

Innovative Solutions and Support has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HashiCorp has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Solutions and Support and HashiCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Solutions and Support 17.35% 15.20% 11.79% HashiCorp -44.42% -19.94% -15.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of HashiCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of HashiCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft. The company also provides integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. In addition, it offers digital air data computers that calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information; integrated air data computers and display units, which calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays that convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays that convey various airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters. Further, the company offers the engine and fuel displays that convey information related to fuel and oil levels, and engine activity, including oil and hydraulic pressure and temperature; integrated global navigation systems; ThrustSense, a full regime autothrottle; and utility management systems. It serves commercial air transport carriers and corporate/general aviation companies, the Department of Defense and its commercial contractors, aircraft operators, aircraft modification centers, government agencies, and foreign militaries, as well as original equipment manufacturers. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc. provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data. It also provides Consul, an application-centric networking automation product that enables practitioners to manage application traffic, security teams to secure and restrict access between applications, and operations teams to automate the underlying network infrastructure; and Nomad, a scheduler and workload orchestrator, which provides practitioners with a self-service interface to manage the application lifecycle. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

