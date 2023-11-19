Financial Contrast: Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) vs. Everest Group (NYSE:EG)

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) and Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reinsurance Group of America and Everest Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reinsurance Group of America $16.26 billion 0.64 $623.00 million $14.08 11.26 Everest Group $12.06 billion 1.43 $597.00 million $53.86 7.36

Reinsurance Group of America has higher revenue and earnings than Everest Group. Everest Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reinsurance Group of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reinsurance Group of America 5.29% 17.43% 1.39% Everest Group 15.57% 21.85% 5.00%

Dividends

Reinsurance Group of America pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Everest Group pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Reinsurance Group of America pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Everest Group pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Reinsurance Group of America has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Reinsurance Group of America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Reinsurance Group of America and Everest Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reinsurance Group of America 0 4 5 1 2.70 Everest Group 0 0 5 1 3.17

Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus price target of $165.91, suggesting a potential upside of 4.65%. Everest Group has a consensus price target of $456.57, suggesting a potential upside of 15.21%. Given Everest Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Everest Group is more favorable than Reinsurance Group of America.

Risk & Volatility

Reinsurance Group of America has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Group has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Everest Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Everest Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Everest Group beats Reinsurance Group of America on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions. It also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, lapse, and investment-related risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks. In addition, the company develops and markets technology solutions; and provides consulting and outsourcing solutions for the insurance and reinsurance industries. It serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was formerly known as Everest Re Group, Ltd. and changed its name to Everest Group, Ltd. in July 2023. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

