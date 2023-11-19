Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,998,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,490,000 after acquiring an additional 916,754 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,599,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,979,000 after acquiring an additional 87,899 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,610 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,424,000 after acquiring an additional 55,631 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FHLC opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.97. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $66.80.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

