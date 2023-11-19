Fidelis Insurance (FIHL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.00 million. On average, analysts expect Fidelis Insurance to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FIHL opened at $13.94 on Friday. Fidelis Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

