FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered FibroGen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

FGEN stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

