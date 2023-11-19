Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

FRT stock opened at $92.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.56. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $115.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.74%.

FRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.36.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

