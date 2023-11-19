EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of EZCORP from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 710,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 144,641 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 158,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 34,164 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

