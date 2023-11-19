Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Get Exelon alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EXC

Exelon Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.22. Exelon has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Exelon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 1.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Exelon by 21.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.